1  of  2
Breaking News
Virus death toll at Canterbury reaches 33 Virginia man files lawsuit against Northam claiming executive orders violate state constitution

Wednesday’s General Hospital episode will air Thursday morning on ABC

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of ABC.com

(WRIC) — Fans of the long-running daytime soap opera ‘General Hospital’ can catch a replay of today’s preempted episode early Thursday morning, so set your DVR.

Governor Ralph Northam’s daily conference in which he discussed Virginia’s latest response to the coronavirus outbreak and upcoming state elections preempted Wednesday’s episode.

Today’s scheduled show will now air at 2:36 a.m. Thursday morning.

Can’t wait to see how the latest drama unfolds in Port Charles? New episodes stream daily on ABC.com and Hulu.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has shut down production for most television shows and movies, the network announced four original episodes will air Monday-Thursday and a repeat episode will air on Fridays.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events