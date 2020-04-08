Wednesday’s General Hospital episode will air Thursday morning on ABC

(WRIC) — Fans of the long-running daytime soap opera ‘General Hospital’ can catch a replay of today’s preempted episode early Thursday morning, so set your DVR.

Governor Ralph Northam’s daily conference in which he discussed Virginia’s latest response to the coronavirus outbreak and upcoming state elections preempted Wednesday’s episode.

Today’s scheduled show will now air at 2:36 a.m. Thursday morning.

Can’t wait to see how the latest drama unfolds in Port Charles? New episodes stream daily on ABC.com and Hulu.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has shut down production for most television shows and movies, the network announced four original episodes will air Monday-Thursday and a repeat episode will air on Fridays.

