What are the top Halloween costumes in Richmond this year?

India Mayes made the costume Harley Quinn wore in the movie “Birds of Prey” for the Richmond based comic book convention, GalaxyCon. (Photo: India Mayes)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What do Harley Quinn and Naruto have in common? They’re two of the most popular Halloween costumes in Richmond this year.

This is according to Google Trend’s “Frightgeist,” which uses search data to determine what the most popular Halloween costumes of the year will be.

Some of the most popular costume search categories this year are professions and horror movies, which make up 10 percent of search results respectively, and comic book characters, which make up 9 percent of all searches.

Here are the top five Halloween costumes in Richmond:

Harley Quinn Cat Woman Spider Man Naruto Monkey

Here are the top ten Halloween costumes nationally:

Witch Dinosaur Harley Quinn Rabbit Clown Angel Fortnite Devil Ninja Sider Man

You can see how your costume ranks here.

