What can you eat and drink at The Diamond? Here’s what fans can expect in 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the start of a new baseball season for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, also comes new menu offerings for fans to go nuts over.

For 2021, the ballpark is boasting new partnerships with local breweries and wineries – and it’s all part of the fan experience.

“It’s baseball, it’s beer, it’s hamburgers, it’s hot dogs, it’s Cracker Jack, it’s popcorn,” Richmond Flying Squirrels Vice President and General Manager Ben Rothrock said. “The sights, the smells, the vendors walking up and down.”

The team is continuing its long-standing partnership with Center of the Universe Brewing Company and is now serving Richmond Rally Cap grapefruit shandy at the ballpark. The Ashland-based brewer started producing the new beer in 2020, and although the park remained shuttered due to COVID-19 restrictions, the beer was sold in local grocery stores.

Director of Food and Beverage Ken Meyer calls the new beer refreshing and noted that it sold out last year in local stores.

“That’s new to the ballpark this year, and it did really well last night for opening night,” said Meyer.

Also new to The Diamond for the Squirrels’ 2021 season is the Feelin Squirrelly white wine, produced in partnership with New Kent Winery.

“It’s very light and refreshing, and so these two new options are here at the ballpark from a beverage standpoint,” said Meyer. “We have also our partner, Hardywood Brewery, which has a number of new flavors.”

Meyer said that Bold Rock introduced two new flavors to The Diamond this season, as well: watermelon and iced tea.

“The smell of the ballpark last night was amazing and that will continue,” CEO and Head Squirrel Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “The food and beverage part of our operation is extremely important.”

The Diamond is offering new beverages for the 2021 season in partnership with local businesses. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Members of the Squirrels’ front office agreed that being able to reopen The Diamond in 2021 was about more than baseball.

“We’re entertainers, and if we don’t have the ability to entertain, we’re stuck in the mud somewhere, and it’s truly an awakening because you realize what your passions are,” Rothrock said. “For us, our passions are to be in front of the fans, to entertain, to create this atmosphere that’s second to none, and to provide the memory-making opportunity to be in front of all these people consistently throughout the course of the year.”

Fans can remove their masks while eating or drinking, but are otherwise encourage to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Although the Squirrels opened the season with a loss after a 45-minute rain delay, Parney said the experience remained enjoyable.

“The pandemic has given us all a great perspective,” he said. “It has also made us realize that even things we didn’t feel we were taking it for granted, we were taking it for granted.”

To keep the ballpark safe, patrons are asked to continue to maintain social distancing and wear their masks when they are not eating or drinking. There are, however, spaces for fans to congregate near the concessions areas.

Sold out in grocery stores while The Diamond was closed, fans will be able to get Richmond Rally Cap on tap at the ballpark. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

“Our staff is wearing masks, our staff is wearing gloves, we’re sanitizing,” Meyer said. “We’re trying to come out of this COVID-19 pandemic and we’re getting close. So we just really highly encourage everyone to social distance, wear your mask, and hopefully soon, we can be out of this.”

Fans returning to The Diamond this season can expect traditional ballpark fare such as hamburgers, hot dogs and sausages. But Meyer said that later in the year, there may be expanded menu offerings.

Meyer said that Bold Rock is offering two new hard cider flavors at The Diamond for the 2021 season: watermelon and iced tea. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

“We want the food that we do serve to be top-notch, so we’re concentrating on the basics right now,” he said. “Hopefully, by the Fourth of July, that area, we’ll be introducing new things in the suites, new things in the concession stands. For right now, we’re concentrating on the normal fare.”

The Squirrels are in Richmond through Mother’s Day, facing the Hartford Yard Goats at home.

“We are not in the baseball business. We are not in the entertainment business. We are in the memory-making business,” Parney said. “Food and beverage is certainly part of the memories people have here at The Diamond.”