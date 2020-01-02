Fans of Jeopardy can get a behind-the-scenes look at America’s longest-running quiz show with the one-hour special “What is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show” airing on WRIC TV-8 Thursday at 8 p.m.
The special, hosted by ABC News Anchor Michael Strahan, features behind-the-scenes access to Jeopardy and an exclusive interview at-home with Alex Trebek and his wife Jean.
RELATED: Top 3 contestants in ‘Jeopardy!’ history to compete for GOAT status
Throughout the special, viewers will be taken backstage with Trebek while be prepares for back-to-back show tapings, travel cross-country with producers in search of new contestants and look back at the most iconic ones.
During the exclusive interview, Alex Trebek will reflect on his recent cancer diagnosis, the impact he’s had on American culture and the legacy he leaves behind.
LATEST STORIES:
- To protect against scams and fraud, don’t abbreviate 2020 when you write the date
- Email from Chesterfield schools official: Process underway to improve air quality at Midlothian Middle School
- Unfinished business: Senate stalls marijuana banking bill
- ‘What is Jeopardy!?’: Behind-the-scenes special to air on ABC
- After seven decades Volkswagen says goodbye to iconic Beetle