What restaurants are serving Thanksgiving dinner in Richmond?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thanksgiving is almost here which means it’s time to give thanks and enjoy a full, rich, filling meal. From gravy to stuffing to sweet potato casserole, everyone has their favorite dish. Some cooks love preparing the traditional feast and making their signature dish, while other folks would rather spend the day dining and relaxing instead of standing over a hot stove.

There are several restaurants in the Richmond area serving full dinners or takeaway dishes on Thanksgiving. Check out this helpful list and make this holiday a little less stressful, regardless of where you dine.

Restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner

The Boathouse

With locations in Short Pump, Hopewell, Rocketts Landing and Sunday Park, the Boathouse is offering guests the option to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving Buffet, as well as order oven-ready family dinners.

The Boathouse buffet offers everything from turkey and apple crisp to Atlantic salmon and chocolate mousse. The buffet is $48 for adults, $19 for children and free for kids ages 5 and under.

Oven-ready dinners serve six to eight people and include turkey breast, side dishes and a pie. You can add more dishes such as ham biscuits and crab dip for an additional cost. Oven-ready dinners must be ordered by Nov. 19 and are $185 a meal.

You can find more information and make Thanksgiving Day reservations on the Boathouse’s website.

BookBinders’s Seafood & Steakhouse

BookBinder’s is offering a three-course meal with Thanksgiving classics like the traditional turkey dinner, along with less traditional options such as pan-seared Cheseapeak Rockfish.

Dinner is $70 for adults and $18 for the children’s menu (kids 12 and under), not including tax and 20% holiday gratuity. You can find a full menu and make reservations online here.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming’s is offering both in-house and catering options for Thanksgiving dinner. The three-course Thanksgiving dinner menu includes a starter, entree and dessert. They will also have” sides to share” and a children’s menu. These options are also available in a to-go format, along with full sides for order, such as mashed potatoes and house-made stuffing.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The three-course adult meal is $49 and the children’s menu is $23. Catering sides vary from $25 to $90. You can find more details and make a reservation on Fleming’s website.

Hanover Tavern

Hanover Tavern is hosting guests for a traditional Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect all the classics like roasted turkey, yams, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie.

Adults are $40 and children ages 5 to 12 are $20. You can make a reservation by calling 804-537-5050. Find more details on Hanover Tavern’s website.

Howlett’s Restaurant & Tavern

Howlett’s will be serving a traditional baked turkey dinner with a choice of three sides, along with a sweet dessert to finish up your meal.

Dinner will be served from noon to 7 p.m. Adults are $25.99 and and kids 10 and under are $12.99. You can make a reservation by calling 804-930-1034.

The Jefferson Hotel

Unfortunately, The Jefferson is completely booked for in-person holiday dining options through New Year’s Eve.

However, they’re still taking to-go orders for an at-home feast until Nov. 17. You can fill out an order request form online here or call 804-649-4618 for more information.

The Lobby Bar at Quirk

Quirk’s in-house restaurant is offering takeaway dinners for two which can be picked up between 1 and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. They include roasted turkey breast and confit turkey leg, along with all the best sides.

A two-person dinner is $120 and can be ordered through Eventbrite.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris’ in-house dinner includes a starter, roast turkey, dressing, a side and dessert. They also have to-go meals that serve up to four people and a la carte sides for order as well.

Dinner at the restaurant is $42.95 a person. To-go meals for four are $115 to $175 and sides start at $27.95 each. You can find more information and make a reservation on its website.

Small Batch Local Kitchen

This restaurant operating out of the Westin Richmond will be offering a three-course Thanksgiving dinner that includes an appetizer or choice of salad, entree and dessert.

This dinner is $44 for adults and $19 for children under 12. You can find more details on Small Batch’s Facebook page and make a reservation through OpenTable.

The Tobacco Company Restaurant

The Tobacco Company will have a menu featuring a full list of sides and entrees, as well as a Harvest Dinner option for those wanting a traditional turkey meal on the holiday.

Prices vary per option, but the Tobacco Company Harvest Dinner is $30. You can find more information and make a reservation on the restaurant’s website.

A la carte

Coco + Hazel

The local cafe and bakery is accepting orders for its Thanksgiving catering menu until Nov. 17. They are offering dessert orders for classics like apple pie and cinnamon rolls to start your morning off right! You can find more details online here.

Proper Pie Co.

As you could guess, Richmond’s popular pie shop is already sold out of most Thanksgiving preorders. However, you can take a list of what they were offering on their website in hopes of snagging something next year (or in the days leading up to Thanksgiving).

Stella’s Grocery

The local chain will be selling everything from whole turkey breast to sweet potato casserole for preorder. All pick-ups are only for Nov. 24 and can be placed on their website.

Sugar & Twine

The Cary Street-based shop will be offering a variety of desserts and biscuits to make your Thanksgiving prep just a little easier. Pick-ups can be scheduled from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24. You can look at their full Thanksgiving menu on Sugar & Twine’s website.

Ukrop’s Market Hall

Ukrop’s is coming through for Thanksgiving dinner. They are offering full spiral ham meal packages, as well as all the sides you may need to have the perfect holiday meal available a la carte. Orders must be placed by noon on Nov. 17.

Prices vary per item, but a full meal package is $79.99 and sides start at $3.39. You can find more details and place an order online here.

Yellow Umbrella Provisions

In addition to cooked and raw seafood, Yellow Umbrella will be selling Thanksgiving sides, vegetables and locally baked rolls and pies. Prices vary per item. You can find more details and place an order on their website.

Tell us if your local business is serving Thanksgiving dinner or offering pre-orders. We’d be happy to add you to the list. Send us an email at webteam@wric.com.