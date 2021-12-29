What shows are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

This illustration picture shows the US Online Streaming giant Netflix logo displayed on a tablet in Paris on February 18, 2019. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month.

For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on December 1 on Netflix, it was quite a lot to keep up with.

January’s list of shows starts off with several classics — think Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate factory, and Free Willy. Whether you’re into horror, romance, action, or thriller, there’s surely a movie for every kind of streamer.

January 1st

#FollowFriday (2016)

1BR (2019)

300 (2006)

Annie (1982)

Big Fish (2003)

Braveheart (1995)

Cadillac Records (2008)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Doing Hard Time (2004)

DreamWork’s Rise of The Guardians (2012)

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter (2019)

First Sunday (2008)

Free Willy (1993)

Friends with Money (2006)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins (1984)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet 2 (2011)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hook (1991)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) & I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

& I Love You, Man (2009)

Incastrati (Season 1)

Interview with the Vampire (1994)

Jack and Jill (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Just Go with It (2011)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Linewatch (2008)

Long Story Short (2021)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Paranormal Activity (2007)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)

Road Trip (2000)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark (2019)

Stand by Me (1986)

Superman Returns (2006)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection : Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

: Terminator Movie Collection

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys (1987)

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The Patriot (2000)

The Town (2010)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Troy (2004)

True Grit (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo (1998)

Zone 414 (2021)



January 4th

Action Pack (Season 1)

January 5th

Four to Dinner (2022)

Gigantosaurus (Season 2)

Rebelde (Season 1)

January 6th

Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2)

Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1)

The Club (Part 2)

The Wasteland / The Beast (2022)

January 7th

Binti (2019)

Hype House (Season 1)

Johnny Test (Season 2)

January 11th

Dear Mother (2022)

The Colony / Tides (2021)

January 12th

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster / Jak pokochalam Gangstera (2022)

January 13th

Brazen (2022)

Chosen (Season 1)

Photocopier (2022)

The Journalist (Season 1)

January 14th

After Life (Season 3)

Archive 81 (Season 1)

Blippi Collection : Blippi Adventures , Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt

: , Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021)

The House (Season 1)

This Is Not a Comedy (2022)

January 16th

Phantom Thread (2017)

January 17th

After We Fell (2021)

January 18th

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022)

January 19th

El Marginal / The Marginal (Season 4)

Heavenly Bites: Mexico (2022)

Juanpis González – The Series (Season 1)

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series)

Too Hot To Handle (Season 3)

January 21st

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)

Munich – The Edge of War (2022)

My Father’s Violin (2022)

Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1)

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2)

Summer Heat (Season 1)

That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1)

January 24th

Three Songs for Benazir (2022)

January 25th

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2)

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2022)

January 28th