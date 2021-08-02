What to expect at the 2021 Chesterfield County Fair

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fairgoers in Chesterfield County can expect a new midway provider, as well as eight nights of live music when the Chesterfield County Fair returns on Aug. 27.

The 2020 fair was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But Chesterfield County Fair General Manager Brenda White spoke before the Board of Supervisors at its July 28 meeting to provide an update on changes for 2021.

“Even with all the challenges that putting on the 2021 fair has presented and still presents at times — and I’ll just give you a little snippet — including parking issues with schools opening early, to say that we’re excited and elated for this fun family event to be happening in less than a month now is just an understatement,” White said.

New for 2021 is the Pirates of the Colombian Caribbean, an aerial, high wire, thrill show. Jolly Shows was also announced as the new ride provider.

“We’re very excited about them joining our fair family,” White said.

White said that advance-sale wristbands for ride access are available now for purchase.

“August 27 through September 4, that’s when you’ll find so many things to do that you’ll most likely want to come back on multiple days so you can take it all in,” she said. “Of course, we have all the arts and crafts, the indoor vendors, the pageant, animals, camel rides, a petting zoo, domestic animals, pony rides, and you can step back in time and take a trip through Heritage Village, where you can visit the likes of a blacksmith, a weaver, a broom maker, a salt maker and so much more.”

Bands are set to perform live during eight of the nine nights of the fair. White said there will also be a “super circus,” racing pigs, chainsaw artist and a beer garden.

Although White highlighted the fun of the fair, she also assured residents that preventative health measures would be taken to keep fairgoers safe.

“There’s so much to see and do at the Chesterfield County Fair,” she said. “We’re taking all precautions to make it the safest and the cleanest event you’ll be at in 2021.”

White did not provide information on whether masks would be required at the Chesterfield County Fair. But the most recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, only state that masks should be worn in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high community transmission of COVID-19.