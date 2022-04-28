RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tonight is the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft and the broadcast will disrupt everyone’s favorite trivia game show that ends with an exclamation point.

Jeopardy!, which usually airs on ABC weeknights at 7:30 p.m., will air Friday at 12:30 p.m. to make way for the NFL Draft, the first round of which begins tonight at 8 p.m. with a preview starting at 7:30 p.m.

The draft will continue Friday at 7 p.m., interrupting Jeopardy! again. Friday’s episode will air Saturday at 7:30 p.m.