RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – St. Patrick’s Day is finally here! After a year without major festivals and parties due to COVID-19, you may be wondering when and where to spend your St. Paddy’s Day.

A sudden wave of wintry weather last weekend has caused many celebrations to reschedule, with festivals, street parties and major events at bars being spread out throughout the month. There are great ways to celebrate on St. Patrick’s Day itself, tomorrow Thursday March 17th.

Local events are also scheduled for Saturday March 19th and Saturday, March 26th, culminating with the annual Church Hill Irish Festival and ShamROCK The Block.

Here is a list of where and when to find celebrations throughout Richmond and the surrounding area:

Thursday, March 17

Bad & Boozy St. Patty’s Day Event + Live Music + Steal the Glass- Industrial Taphouse

11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

10392 Leadbetter Rd, Ashland, VA

Eat, Drink, and Be Irish Party- Center of the Universe Brewing Company

4 to 9 p.m.

11293 Air Park Rd, Ashland, VA

Ashland Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

4 p.m. to midnight

East Main Street Ashland, Virginia

Richmond Official St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl- Aces Sports Lounge

5 to 11 p.m.

110 N 18th St, Richmond, VA

St. Paddy’s Weekend – Starr Hill Brewery

6 to 10 p.m.

3406 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA

Saturday March 19

Blarney Bash 2022- 17th Street Market

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

E Franklin St, Richmond, VA

St. Paddy’s Celebration Down on the Farm Hanover Vegetable Farm

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

13580 Ashland Rd, Ashland, VA

St. Patrick’s Day at Hardywood West Creek- Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Noon to 8 p.m.

820 Sanctuary Trail Dr, Richmond, VA

The 5th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl- Canon & Draw Brewing Company

4 p.m. to midnight

1529 W Main St, Richmond, VA

St Patrick’s Day Party with Tony Jackson

6 p.m. to midnight

407 England St, Ashland, VA

St. Paddy’s Day Celebration- Kindred Spirit Brewing

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

12830 W Creek Pkwy STE J, Richmond, VA

Saturday, March 26

The Irish Festival- St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

213 N 25th St, Richmond, VA

ShamROCK The Block

Noon

Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Scott’s Addition.