Where to go for live music in the River City

When you think of music — places like New York, Los Angeles, Memphis, Nashville and Atlanta may come to mind. But what about Richmond?

In recent years, the River City has been gaining ground across the nation as a go-to spot for music mover and shakers. The city continues to grow in the number of acts it attracts, as well as the number of venues music lovers can visit.

For those interested in experiencing the sounds of Richmond, check out this guide of different places you can go to hear live music and enjoy the Richmond nightlife.

Live Music and Entertainment:

The Broadberry

Having hosted famous artists such as Pat Benatar, the Broadberry has been known for music in Richmond. In addition to live music, the Broadberry also has a full bar and kitchen open during the live shows.

Click here to view upcoming shows and purchase tickets.

The Camel

The Camel is a late-night venue which offers up-and-coming musicians to local music lovers. Music is provided and performed seven nights a week. The Camel also offers food and drinks to customers.

Click here to view the upcoming shows and purchase tickets.

The Canal Club

Enjoy live music, appetizers and drinks in a young and upbeat club environment. Not all events are offered to those of all ages. Click here to view upcoming shows.

Music in the Park

From Grow RVA, enjoy Music in the Park from different artists and different genres of music including alternative country jam, reggae and blues.

Music in the Park is only offering three more events for the remainder of summer. Click here to view the shows.

The National

Known for its historical underlying’s and state of the art sound system, the National hosts some of the biggest artists that come to Richmond.

Click here for upcoming shows at The National.

Rockin’ On the River Concert Series

Located at the Hopewell Recreation and Parks center, local artists will perform covers from different artists and genres. All concerts are free and open to the public, with performances starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

The Rockin’ On the River Concert Series is only hosting three more concerts for the summer. To see the lineup and get more information, click here.

Virginia Credit Union Live

Known for being one of the top outdoor concert facilities in Richmond, Virginia Credit Union Live offers performances from some of the top national artists including Aerosmith, Dave Matthews Band and more.

Click here to view upcoming concerts.

Other venues:

Cary Street Cafe

A long-time local favorite that offers a variety of brews, food, good music (live tunes every night of the week!) and hippie décor.

Click here for a list of upcoming performers and events.

Castleburg Brewery & Taproom

As beers become known for more adventurous flavors, Castleburg Brewery sticks to the basics. Their beer comes from 16th-century Bavarian law to keep beers truest flavor, while adding small anecdotes of new flavor.

The Castleburg Brewery & Taproom offers different events including music and games. Click here to see the upcoming events.

Crossroads Coffee & Ice Cream

A local neighborhood café in Richmond, Crossroads strives to be people, pet and environmentally friendly offering different food, beverages and live music options. Every week Crossroads offers rotating DJs, karaoke and breakfast cabaret.

Click here to learn more and view upcoming talent.

Emilio’s Tapas

Not only offering Spanish cuisine, Emilio’s Tapas also offers live Spanish music from their House Band Montage on Friday Night Live! The show starts around 6:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more or reserve a table.

Lilly Pad Café

Offering a casual atmosphere, Lilly Pad Café offers many different foods including burgers and seasonal entrees along with live bands throughout the week.

The Lilly Pad Café only has one more live event, click here to learn more.

Longstreet’s

Offering live music from Thursdays to Saturdays, customers can also enjoy good food and drinks. Happy hour is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Click here to view upcoming music.

Old Towne’s Alibi

Known for “A great excuse to eat and drink” Old Towne’s Alibi offers daily fresh menus, in a family restaurant and pub in Petersburg, Virginia. The restaurant offers live music in the evenings.

No upcoming shows have been released. Old Towne’s Alibi asks customers to call or check their website for upcoming events.

Call 804-479-3566, or click here to visit the website.

Paddy’s Irish Pub

Known for being family-owned and serving traditional Irish food, Paddy’s Irish Pub also offers live music and events throughout the week.

Paddy’s Irish Pub currently only has five upcoming events. Click here to view them.

Rare Olde Times

Enjoy live entertainment every night of the week starting at 8 p.m. including live artists and bands, open mic nights and trivia nights. Food and drinks are available. Reservations are recommended for live performances.

Click here to view the upcoming events.

Saucy’s Barbecue in Hopewell

Labeled “The South’s Best Porkhouses” in 2018, Saucy’s also offers different live artists and bands during the week.

Saucy’s only has two events left. Click here to view them.

Southern Railway Taphouse

Enjoy a wide variety of food options, signature cocktails and wines while listening to live music on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Live music is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is performed by local Richmond artists. All shows are free and weather permitting.

Click here to learn more.

The Answer Brewpub

If you are looking to enjoy live music and drinks, the Answer Brewpub is your place. Offering RVA Appreciation Night every Monday, the Answer Brewpub has draft specials all night in addition to live music from 9 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

The Hof Garden

Not only can you enjoy the indoor beer hall and rooftop bar, but The Hof Garden offers live music and DJs daily. Happy hour is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here to view the upcoming events.

Tin Pan

Named after Tin Pan Alley in Manhattan, New York which was famous for music in the late 1800s, the Tin Pan was created in Richmond to celebrate local music. The Tin Pan hosts top level touring acts for the city to enjoy.

Click here for upcoming shows at the Tin Pan.

If there is a restaurant you think we missed, or you would like to add your venue to our list, send an email to news@wric.com to let us know.