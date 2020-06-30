Where to watch fireworks in the Richmond area this Fourth of July

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fireworks on the Fourth of July – it’s one of the most patriotic nights of the year. While the coronavirus outbreak has canceled many showcases this year, there are still a couple of places you can see red, white and blue explosions light up the sky.

Here’s where you can watch them in our area this year:

Chesterfield County’s Fourth of July Celebration

When? 9:15 p.m. on July 4

9:15 p.m. on July 4 Where? Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road

Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Road Other info: This is a free event, but parking is limited and there will be no food or entertainment vendors. Social distancing will be enforced and no alcohol, glass bottles, pets or personal fireworks will be allowed on county property. Read more here.

Powhatan Freedom Festival