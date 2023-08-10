RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Interrupting a several-year hiatus, the first post on Lil Tay’s Instagram after four years was morbid — a tragic claim of the child star and her brother’s deaths. The bold statement, claiming to be from family members, is now deleted from her verified Instagram account and was later proved to be an apparent hoax.

Tay has told TMZ that both she and her brother are alive.

Who is Lil Tay?

A Canadian native, Lil Tay — who says her legal name is Tay Tian — went viral at the young age of 9, rising to stardom as a rapper and social media influencer. According to ABC, she moved to Los Angeles in 2018 to pursue opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Her Instagram account boasted a lavish lifestyle, with designer clothes, accessories and mansions — and featured exotic and expensive cars. And, of course, you can’t forget about the stacks of cash she frequently posed with.

Lil Tay often posted videos talking up her alleged flamboyant lifestyle and featured stars such as American rapper Chief Keef, and a screenshot of a Facetime with the late rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed in Florida in 2018.

Alongside showing off the perks of what appeared to be a lavish lifestyle, the child often posted content mentioning violence, with one photo caption claiming, “Lil Tay got shooters everywhere.” She even posted a video where she exchanges words with internet personality and rapper Bhad Bhabie — also known as the “Catch me Outside” girl featured on an episode of Dr. Phil — during an altercation between Bhabie and another Instagram personality, “Woah Vicky.”

Vicky posted a photo of herself and Lil Tay Wednesday, grieving the apparent death of her friend. As of Thursday at 4 p.m., the post had not been taken down.

But, after erupting into the influencer scene with a bang, Lil Tay’s own Instagram page quickly and quietly appears to have gone black after her last post, which was made on June 18, 2018. One of the top comments on the photo: “Where did this girl go?” had more than 800 replies and over 2,600 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

Lil Tay told TMZ the claim of her death was made by an unnamed third party using her account to spread “jarring misinformation.”

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” Tay told TMZ. “It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”