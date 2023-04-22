STACKER — In Tinseltown, nothing beats the Academy Awards—and data from last month proves it.

According to Wikipedia pageview data collected from the site, the Oscars dominated the spotlight in March, as four of the five most popular celebrities on the internet’s favorite website last month came away from the Academy Awards with smiles on their faces.

Besides Hollywood’s biggest awards show, television shows “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian” helped propel a couple of celebs to high on the leaderboard. Big movie releases, namely “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “Scream VI,” also played starring roles in the make-up of March’s top 20 newsworthy celebrities.

So who took the Wikipedia crown in March? Stacker used pageview data from Wikipedia to rank the top 20 newsworthy celebrities in this past month.

Credit: Getty Images

#20. Michael B. Jordan

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.0 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 649,649

– Month-over-month change: 57%

– Trending topic: Starred in “Creed III,” which premiered in theaters on March 3.

Gallery: Getty Images

#19. Tom Cruise

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.1 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 857,717

– Month-over-month change: 23%

– Trending topic: Report came out claiming that he has “no part” in the life of his 16-year-old daughter Suri.

Credit: Getty Images

#18. Hailey Bieber

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.1 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 453,643

– Month-over-month change: 143%

– Trending topic: Involved in social media drama with Selena Gomez.

Credit: Getty Images

#17. Sarah Shahi

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.1 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 203,432

– Month-over-month change: 457%

– Trending topic: Starred in “Sex/Life,” which released its second (and final) season on Netflix on March 2; she’s also announced to star and produce the “Judgement” pilot for ABC.

Credit: Getty Images

#16. Taylor Swift

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.1 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 833,493

– Month-over-month change: 37%

– Trending topic: Latest tour, the Eras Tour, began on March 17, marking the start of her first tour in five years

Credit: Getty Images

#15. Justin Bieber

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.1 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 392,862

– Month-over-month change: 192%

– Trending topic: Revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that has left his face partially paralyzed.

Credit: Getty Images

#14. Sylvester Stallone

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.2 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 792,131

– Month-over-month change: 54%

– Trending topic: The Rocky franchise’s “Creed III” premiered in theaters on March 3, although he did not appear in the movie.

Credit: Getty Images

#13. Selena Gomez

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.2 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 626,735

– Month-over-month change: 98%

– Trending topic: Reached 400 million followers on Instagram.

Credit: Getty Images

#12. Gwyneth Paltrow

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.3 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 260,788

– Month-over-month change: 403%

– Trending topic: Won a court case over her 2016 ski collision.

Credit: Getty Images

#11. Jonathan Majors

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.4 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 818,600

– Month-over-month change: 70%

– Trending topic: Arrested on assault charges on March 26.

Credit: Getty Images

#10. Chris Rock

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.4 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 119,348

– Month-over-month change: 1076%

– Trending topic: His comedy special “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” released on Netflix on March 4, and the Academy Awards marked the first anniversary of the Will Smith slapping incident.

Credit: Getty Images

#9. Bruce Willis

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.5 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 1.5 million

– Month-over-month change: 1%

– Trending topic: Turned 68 on March 19.

Credit: Getty Images

#8. Jenna Ortega

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.8 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 1.1 million

– Month-over-month change: 68%

– Trending topic: Starred in “Scream VI,” which premiered in theaters on March 10.

Credit: Getty Images

#7. Keanu Reeves

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 1.9 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 616,067

– Month-over-month change: 203%

– Trending topic: Starred in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which premiered in theaters on March 24.

Credit: Getty Images

#6. Bella Ramsey

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 2.1 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 2.4 million

– Month-over-month change: -9%

– Trending topic: Stars on HBO’s “The Last of Us,” which aired its first season finale in March.

Credit: Getty Images

#5. Jamie Lee Curtis

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 2.5 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 487,087

– Month-over-month change: 416%

– Trending topic: Won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress

Credit: Getty Images

#4. Ke Huy Quan

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 3.0 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 373,887

– Month-over-month change: 712%

– Trending topic: Won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Credit: Getty Images

#3. Pedro Pascal

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 3.2 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 3.4 million

– Month-over-month change: -6%

– Trending topic: Stars on TV series “The Mandalorian,” which had its third season premiere in March, and “The Last of Us,” which aired its first season finale in March

Credit: Getty Images

#2. Michelle Yeoh

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 3.3 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 634,919

– Month-over-month change: 415%

– Trending topic: Won the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Getty Images

#1. Brendan Fraser

– Wikipedia pageviews in March: 3.5 million

– Wikipedia pageviews in February: 871,821

– Month-over-month change: 303%

– Trending topic: Won the Academy Award for Best Actor.