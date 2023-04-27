RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News viewers who turn on the TV at 7:30 p.m. this Thursday and Friday may be disappointed to see that their favorite quiz show is not on. Instead, ABC will air special coverage of the NFL Draft during Jeopardy’s usual time slot.

But Jeopardy fans need not worry — Thursday and Friday’s episodes will still air, just at different times.

On Thursday, April 27, the NFL Draft Special will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday’s episode of Jeopardy will not air until 2:35 a.m.

On Friday, April 28, ABC’s NFL Draft coverage will begin at 7 p.m. Friday’s episode of Jeopardy will be aired the following night, Saturday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will not air at all.

Another note for 8News viewers on Thursday and Friday — our evening broadcast news usually comes on at 11 p.m. and will not start until at least 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.