Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites ‘breathing problem’

NEW YORK (WRIC/AP) – Willie Nelson has canceled his tour because of a “breathing problem.”
The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, writing “I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back.”
Nelson was set to perform in Charlottesville at the John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 14. His tour was scheduled to end on Nov. 29 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Nelson canceled his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival due to illness last summer. He also was forced to cancel several dates in 2018.