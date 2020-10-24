With Charlie Brown specials gone from TV, here’s how to watch them for free

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Good grief! You won’t find the classic Charlie Brown holiday specials on broadcast television this year.
The Peanuts animated classics, including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” are headed to AppleTV+. A deal with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, making Apple “the home for all things Peanuts.”
Worry not, though. Families can still watch the holiday specials for free during limited windows around each holiday, Apple said.
“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” Halloween special will be available for free on the Apple TV+ service from Oct. 30 until Nov. 1.
“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available for free from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27 on the platform, and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available to customers for free from Dec. 11 until Dec. 13.
The holiday specials have aired annually on broadcast television since the 1960s.
