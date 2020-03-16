WWE’s WrestleMania in Tampa Bay canceled amid coronavirus concerns

(WRIC) — WWE has announced that their WrestleMania pay-per-view, attended annually of thousands of fans, and set to take place this year in Tampa Bay, has been moved to their performance center in Orlando.

Only essential personnel will be allowed in the building to produce the show.

WWE released the following statement:

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.” WWE Public Relations

WrestleMania was set to take place in Tampa Bay in Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. More than 70,000 fans were expected to attend.

