Yada yada yada: Netflix to air ‘Seinfeld’ starting in 2021

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2004, file photo Jerry Seinfeld, left, Julia Louis Dreyfus and Michael Richards arrive to celebrate the release of the first three seasons of Seinfeld on DVD in New York. Netflix says it will start streaming all 180 episodes of the “Seinfeld” in 2021, gaining a hugely popular addition to its library as the battle for viewers heats up. (AP Photo/ Louis Lanzano, File)

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix says it will start streaming all 180 episodes of “Seinfeld” in 2021, gaining a hugely popular addition to its library as the battle for viewers heats up.

Netflix Inc. struck the deal with Sony Pictures Television for the global streaming rights to the Emmy-winning television comedy, which aired its final episode in 1998. Terms were not released.

The deal for “Seinfeld” comes after Netflix announced in June that it would be losing its most popular TV show, “The Office.” Netflix will still carry the show for more than a year, but NBC isn’t extending the license further with NBCUniversal’s streaming service launching in 2020.

Netflix will face even more competition in November, when Apple and Disney launch their own streaming services within days of each other.