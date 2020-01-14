‘You’ Season 3 is coming, Netflix confirms

Penn Badgley stars in “You.” (Photo from CNN via Netflix)

(KRON) – See you soon, neighbor.

If you’re a “You” fan, you know that little cliffhanger from the ending of the “You” season 2 finale got you thinking, “will there be a season 3?”

Good news! Netflix on Tuesday confirmed via Twitter that the hit series has been renewed for a third season.

“See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming,” Netflix tweeted, along with a short video.

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P — YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

The Hollywood Reporter reports Penn Badgley will return as Will/Joe, and Victoria Pedretti will reprise her role as Love.

Netflix didn’t say exactly when the third season will air, but keep in mind that the second season was just released a few weeks ago.

THR is projecting a 2021 release.