‘You’ Season 3 is coming, Netflix confirms

(KRON) – See you soon, neighbor.
If you’re a “You” fan, you know that little cliffhanger from the ending of the “You” season 2 finale got you thinking, “will there be a season 3?”
Good news! Netflix on Tuesday confirmed via Twitter that the hit series has been renewed for a third season.
“See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming,” Netflix tweeted, along with a short video.
The Hollywood Reporter reports Penn Badgley will return as Will/Joe, and Victoria Pedretti will reprise her role as Love.
Netflix didn’t say exactly when the third season will air, but keep in mind that the second season was just released a few weeks ago.
THR is projecting a 2021 release.