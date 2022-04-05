Envigo Dog Breeding Facility Youngkin signs ‘Beagle Bills’ Envigo gets 5 more violations, Senators cry foul Wastewater from dog breeding facility violated EPA … Images expose conditions inside dog breeding facility Lawmakers speak out on Virginia dog breeding facility General Assembly takes action on animal welfare after … Beagle puppies saved, looking for new homes New report exposes persistent animal welfare violations … Federal complaints filed against Envigo dog breeder, … New homes for hundreds of dogs and more oversight … More Envigo Stories