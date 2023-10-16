At First Painting, our mission is to deliver the best quality in every project that we are assigned to work on while offering cost-effectiveness for our customers, and our vision is to capture your dreams and enhance your lifestyle by adding color to your world!

First Painting, LLC

804-595-0944

About Us

Welcome to First Painting, where we boast an extensive 18-year track record of delivering top-notch, affordable residential and commercial painting services. With our base in Midlothian VA, we cater to a 50-mile radius and are renowned locally for our impeccable outcomes and exceptional customer care.

Services

We offer the following services: Interior Painting, Exterior Painting, Residential Painting, Commercial Painting, Trim & Moulding, Drywall Installation & Repair, Kitchen Remodelling. Call (804) 595-0944 today to schedule a free estimate.

Our Reviews

We are locally known for our high-quality standards. Don’t just take our word for it, check out some of the reviews from our customers!

Contact Us

Contact our team today and get a free estimate for any of the services that we offer. If you hire us to do the job, we will work hard and smart until your expectations are exceeded! Call now at (804) 595-0944 or hit the “Contact Us” button below.