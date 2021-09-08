Blind broadcaster Bryce Weiler guest commentates for Richmond Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bryce Weiler’s passion for baseball was obvious while he called the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ game on Wednesday against the Akron RubberDucks.

Something unique about Weiler’s sports broadcasting is that he is blind. Weiler was a guest broadcaster alongside Trey Wilson for part of the game.

Broadcasting is a passion that Weiler has been developing since college.

“When I was a student at the University of Evansville, I was able to commentate 90 games on the radio as a blind radio analyst and broadcaster and that’s how I got my start in commentating,” Weiler said.

Since then, he’s worked with the Baltimore Orioles as their disability consultant and is the co-founder of the Beautiful Lives Project, which creates and coordinates inclusive events.

“Whether someone is blind or they have any disability, you should surround yourself with people who want to help you be successful and allow you to live your dreams and have your best interest at heart,” Weiler said.