RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels have named the new manager, pitching coach and hitting coach for the 2022 season — all of whom have championship experience under their belts.

Dennis Pelfrey has been named the new manager of the Flying Squirrels, the San Fransisco Giants announced Thursday. Last year, Pelfrey was the manager of the High-A Eugene Emeralds, who he led to a league championship.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to come to Richmond and bring a championship to one of the best cities in the country,” Pelfrey said. “From what I’ve heard, Richmond has the best fans in baseball and a fantastic front office, which is going to make this a great summer with some of the best Giants prospects.”

The Squirrels are also getting a new hitting coach and pitching coach, both are coming from the Low-A San Jose Giants, who won the Low-A West Championship in 2021.

Danny Santin has been named as the Squirrels’ new hitting coach and Paul Oseguera has been named as the Squirrels’ new pitching coach. Under Oseguera, the San Jose Giants led the league in ERA (3.59) and strikeouts (1,439).

The Flying Squirrels will kick off the 2022 season with a road game against the Bowie Baysox on Friday, April 8 at 7:05 p.m. The Squirrels’ home opener will be on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. against the Altoona Curve.