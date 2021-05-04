Here’s what Richmond Flying Squirrels fans can expect at tonight’s home opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s been 610 days since the Richmond Flying Squirrels took to the field and Tuesday, May 4 marks the team’s home opener.

While fans can expect the same level of fun, there are some changes in place.

Capacity: The biggest change is that The Diamond won’t be packed to start the season. This is in accordance with current state guidelines. The stadium will only be filled to 30 percent capacity which is just under 3,000 fans.

Face coverings: Anyone over the age of two will be required to wear a mask when they’re not eating or drinking.

Social Distancing: Fans are asked to stay at least six feet apart from other parties and at least 12 feet away from players.

Some chairs at the Richmond Flying Squirrels game tonight will be tied up to enforce social distancing practices. (Photo: 8News Delaney Hall)

Amenities: The Squirrels Nest will have limited capacity and the Bullpen Bar will have socially distanced fixed locations for the start of the season.

Sanitation: High touch areas will also be routinely cleaned and hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the park.

Giveaways: The team will still be doing some giveaways throughout the season, but T-shirts will be all one size (XL for standard giveaways, Youth L for the kids giveaways) to avoid having people clustered together looking for a certain size.

Ballpark entry: Fans are asked to enter through the main gates on Arthur Ashe Boulevard and have their tickets ready to be scanned to avoid contact.

Tonight’s game against the Hartford Yard Goats starts at 6:35 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The home opener is sold out, but there are some limited tickets available for games later this week.