RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Opening Night at the Diamond will start a bit later on Friday night, as the game is currently under a rain delay.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced at 6:11 p.m. on Friday, April 7 that the night’s game — which will open the Squirrels’ season — is being pushed back due to rain and inclement weather.

The home game against the Reading Fightin’ Phils was originally set to kick off at 6:35 p.m. tonight. A new start time has yet to be set.

There is also a planned firework show following Friday’s game, but there is no word if the show will be cancelled or pushed back due to the weather.

