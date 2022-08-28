AKRON, Oh. (WRIC) — A heroic play by a member of the Richmond Flying Squirrels received national attention when it was selected for the top spot on a recent SportsCenter Top 10.

During the bottom of the sixth inning of a Friday night game in Akron against the Rubber Ducks, Flying Squirrels catcher Brett Auerbach ran after a fly ball headed for foul territory behind home plate, and jumped into the netting that protects the crowd in order to make the catch to end the inning.

A video of the jumping catch posted by the Squirrels made the rounds on Twitter, receiving over 254,000 views, 2,460 likes and 600 retweets in just 13 hours — and the play was honored by ESPN with the No. 1 spot on Saturday, Aug. 28’s SportsCenter Top 10.

The Squirrels ended up winning the game 8-4, with Auerbach having sealed the win with a three-run homer in the top of the 9th.