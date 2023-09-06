RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Flying Squirrels Chief Operating Officer Todd “Parney” Parnell is stepping into a different role within the organization.

According to an email from Trey Wilson, the Squirrel’s Director of Communications and Broadcasting, Parnell will be moving to a “Senior Advisor role” within the organization.

“He will continue to be involved in planning for a new ballpark in Richmond, representing the organization in the community and advising the team’s operations,” said Wilson in the email.

Wilson did not share any information regarding who will take over as the Squirrel’s CEO.

