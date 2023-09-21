RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ 2023 has been ended by the Erie SeaWolves after a 7-3 loss in Game 2 of the Eastern League Division Series.

The Squirrels went into the playoffs with the best record in the Southwest division of the Eastern League, having ended the regular season 41-28. Their regular season ended with a 4-2 series against the SeaWolves, who ended the regular season 38-31.

The Squirrels were shut out Tuesday in Game 1 of the Division series and gave up five runs. In Game 2, Squirrels infielders Brady Whalen and Logan Wyatt, as well as catcher Andy Thomas scored while Erie scored seven runs on nine hits.

The SeaWolves will go on to face the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Eastern League Championship Series, the first game will take place Sunday, Sept. 24. The Squirrels will begin their 2024 season on Tuesday, April 9 against the Somerset Patriots.