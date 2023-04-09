RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Flying Squirrels are 2-0 to start the 2023 season after they swept the Reading Fightin Phils in an opening day double-header.

The Phils got an early lead in game 1, scoring two runs in the first inning and one in the third, but it would not be enough to beat the Squirrels, who reached home plate once in the third, twice in the fifth and once in the sixth for a 4-3 victory.

Center fielder Luis Matos, had three hits in his four at-bats, including a two-run homer in the fifth to put the Squirrels ahead. Left fielder Ismael Munguia and catcher Patrick Bailey both batted in one run each.

Squirrels pitcher Ryan Murphy secured the win in game 1 after putting in two quality innings — striking out five and allowing zero runs, as well as just two hits and a walk. Blake Rivera came in for the save, striking two batters out and allowing just two hits in his one inning.

In game 2, the Squirrels scored two in the first inning and held on to their lead the entire game, reaching home plate a third time in the fifth. The Phils scored two in the final inning, but it would not be enough, as they fell to the Squirrels again, 3-2.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Matos again contributed two runs to the effort, this time reaching home plate himself after walking twice.

Squirrels pitcher Wil Jensen got the win from the bullpen after two scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Juan Sanchez game in to close, giving up that last-inning run but striking out the final batter to secure the save.

The Squirrels host the Phils again today at 1:35 p.m. for the final game of their opening series, followed by a six-game series on the road against the Harrisburg Senators beginning April 11.