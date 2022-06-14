RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Flying Squirrels rolled in its series last week against the Erie SeaWolves, winning five of the six games played.

8News Anchor Eric Philips’ first pitch at the Flying Squirrels game on June 11. If you ask him, he will tell you not to watch the video, as the photo provides plenty of evidence. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

The Flying Squirrels started the series with a 6-4 win on Tuesday, June 7. In the game, the top of the batting order showed their offensive prowess with a solo home run from center fielder Michael Gigliotti and a 2-4 performance from left fielder Brett Auerbach which included two RBIs.

The next day featured stellar defense and pitching from the Flying Squirrels with a 6-0 victory that included only five hits. Pitcher Bryan Brickhouse gave up only three hits and had four strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Nutzy and a friend at the Flying Squirrels game on June 11. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

On Thursday the SeaWolves were witnesses to an array of homers with four in total from the Flying Squirrels. These home runs came from Gigliotti, shortstop Will Wilson, left fielder Armani Smith and third baseman Sean Roby.

Unfortunately for the Flying Squirrels, the weekend got off to a bad start with a 2-5 loss to the SeaWolves on Friday night. The team gave up a pair of homeruns to SeaWolves first baseman Quincy Nieporte and third baseman Andre Lipcius.

The rest of the weekend went great for the Flying Squirrels as they managed to get past the SeaWolves 6-5on Saturday and 5-4 on Sunday.

8News’ night at The Diamond on June 11. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

The team comes out of the weekend with a 33-24 record, putting them in third place of the Eastern League standings.

Tuesday night, the Flying Squirrels will begin an away series with the Harrisburg Senators.

More information on the Richmond Flying Squirrels can be found here.