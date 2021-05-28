Help WRIC ABC 8News gather donations for our Founder’s Day Donation Drive

We give back to our community on Founder’s Day. Nexstar televisions stations across the nation join forces annually on June 17 to make an impact in the lives of the people we share our news with every day.

This year, WRIC ABC 8News team members will spend the day helping clean up the grounds at Maymont in Richmond. We’re donating our time to help improve a favorite local destination.

But we’re also trying something new. We’re hosting a donation drive to help support local organizations that support our community. During the donation drive, you’ll have the chance to help the following nonprofit groups:

ABOUT THE DONATION DRIVE

Founder’s Day Donation Drive

When: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Drop-off time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tech For Troops, 4840 Waller Road, Richmond, VA 23230

Donate your old electronics, cans of food, gently used shoes of all sizes, diapers, household goods, clothing and more during the donation drive and we’ll deliver the items to each organization.

During the event, our volunteers will receive and sort your donations as they’re dropped off through the drive-through. We’ll then organize the donations for distribution amongst the beneficiaries.

Typical COVID-19 protocols will be in place during the donation drive-through. Mask use is required if social distancing is not possible.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE DONATION DRIVE RECIPIENTS

Mission: Provide veterans and children of veterans in need with free, refurbished computers and opportunities to partner with businesses that provide training and networking experiences.

Needs: Laptop computers, desktop computers, flat-panel monitors, iPads, other tablets, cell phones, keyboards, computer mice, file servers, other networking equipment, other computer parts and all other electronics you are throwing away.

** The group cannot accept CRT monitors (bulky, old-style), scanners, printers, cracked monitors or appliances

Mission: To turn unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunities by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to good use. By providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty.

Needs: All styles and sizes of new- or gently-worn shoes.

Mission: Reduce hospitalizations and depression/anxiety experienced by families struggling to meet their child’s basic needs. One in four families need diapers and Urban Baby Beginnings diaper bank distributed 2.8 million diapers to 7,500 babies during the COVID-19 crisis. A lack of clean diapers can increase emergency room visits due to skin infections, and depression/anxiety by the mother/family member.

Needs: Preemie diapers, 4-5T diapers, 5-6T Diapers, 2T or smaller baby clothes (new is preferred)

** The group cannot accept clothing with stains or rips, cloth diapers, breast pumps or bibs

Mission: Health Brigade carries on a 50-year legacy as Virginia’s oldest free and charitable clinic offering a growing array of medical, mental health, community outreach and care coordination services for low-income and uninsured persons.

Needs: Canned non-perishable foods such as tuna, peanut butter, pasta, soup, and vegetables; new socks, shoes and undergarments for men, women and children; toiletries such as shampoo, deodorant, makeup supplies and sanitary supplies for women; household cleaning products; towels, sheets and comforters.

** The group cannot accept used items