William Fox Elementary School Fire

Damage to William Fox Elementary’s roof could be seen from above on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Photo provided to 8News)

William Fox Elementary School in Richmond’s Fan District was ablaze late Friday night with flames showing prominently from the school’s roof. (Photo 02/11/22, Percell Jackson, Commonwealth Media Group)

William Fox Elementary School in Richmond’s Fan District was ablaze late Friday night with flames showing prominently from the school’s roof. (Photo 02/11/22, Tyler Thrasher)

The extent of the damage at Fox Elementary can be seen on Saturday morning, Feb. 12, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Andre Mollineau)

Children shared words of encouragement in chalk on the sidewalks outside of William Fox Elementary School on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Photo Tyler Thrasher)

People gathered outside of Fox Elementary Monday morning to hang Valentine’s Day messages of love. (Photo 8News)

Historic William Fox Elementary School went up in flames on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, leaving the school without a roof and extensive damage that is still being assessed. Thousands of children have walked the halls of the 110-year-old school in Richmond’s Fan District and it has served as a gathering place and source of pride for the neighborhood. Following the fire, people shared messages of support around the school writing #FOXLOVENOTES on the sidewalk in chalk. Students will return to class on Feb. 16, but they will do so virtually as Richmond Public Schools continues to determine the next steps for the school.

