William Fox Elementary School Fire

Historic William Fox Elementary School went up in flames on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, leaving the school without a roof and extensive damage that is still being assessed. Thousands of children have walked the halls of the 110-year-old school in Richmond’s Fan District and it has served as a gathering place and source of pride for the neighborhood. Following the fire, people shared messages of support around the school writing #FOXLOVENOTES on the sidewalk in chalk. Students will return to class on Feb. 16, but they will do so virtually as Richmond Public Schools continues to determine the next steps for the school.