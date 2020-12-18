PHOTOS: Gov. Northam donates COVID-19 convalescent plasma Coronavirus Posted: Dec 18, 2020 / 08:03 AM EST / Updated: Dec 18, 2020 / 08:03 AM EST A healthcare worker preps Virginia Governor Ralph Northam to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma early Friday morning at Emerywood Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Richmond. (Photo: 8News Rachel Keller) Virginia Governor Ralph Northam donates COVID-19 convalescent plasma early Friday morning at Emerywood Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Richmond. (Photo: 8News Rachel Keller) Gov. Northam looks at his arm while donating COVID-19 convalescent plasma early Friday morning at Emerywood Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Richmond. (Photo: 8News Rachel Keller)