Skip to content
8News
Richmond
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Windsor police encounter with Lt. Caron Nazario
Crime
Business
Coronavirus
Politics
Virginia News
U.S. and World
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News Digital Exclusives
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 8-Day Forecast
Local Area Forecasts
Current Conditions
StormTracker 8 Weather University
Closings & Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Sports
Local Sports
8Sports Blitz – High School Sports
Virginia Tech Hokies All Access
University of Virginia Cavaliers
Washington Football Huddle
Traffic
WATCH
Livestream 8News
Live Events
Video Center
TV Listings
Vaccinate Virginia: Virtual town hall
Community
Great 8 Weekend Events
Richmond History Makers
Honoring Black History
Hoy en RVA – 8News En Español
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Video Game News
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Lottery
Horoscopes
Experts
E-Waste Recycling Expert
Heating & Air Conditioning Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Window Replacement Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing Expert
Contests
Gear Up for the New Season
Enter to Win Ballet Lessons
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the 8 News Team
Work for Us
Intern With 8News
Sign up for email newsletters
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Rescan your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for 8News
Search
Search
Search
Gear Up for the New Season
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Colonial Heights kindergarten teacher charged with drug possession; cocaine found in desk
Video
Next batch of stimulus checks heading to your wallet
Arkansas woman says she was fired for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Large fire reported at business in Crewe, several area fire departments responding
Video
Virginia will ease restrictions on gatherings, venues and restaurants on May 15
Video
More Trending Stories
Local Events