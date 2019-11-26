GMR Minute: A.C. Moore to close all stores; Colonial Heights house fire; Police search for missing man; 8News Holiday HQ

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

A.C. Moore closing all stores

A.C. Moore is closing all of its stores, including 5 in Richmond. This comes after Nicole Crafts decided to divest out of retail operations. The store is no longer taking online orders.

Chesterfield Police search for missing man last seen walking home Monday night

Have you seen Clifford Hardy of Chesterfield? Police say he was last seen walking home Monday night.

Chesterfield and Petersburg crews help fight Colonial Heights house fire

Fire crews from Chesterfield, Petersburg, and Colonial Heights are still on the scene of a house fire. The call came in around 1:30 a.m. Chesterfield and Petersburg crews were called to help fight the flames on Battery Place.

8News Thanksgiving travel guide: Forecasts and traffic reports from across the region

As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, many people will be on the roads to see friends and family. Use our travel guide to track the forecast and traffic across the region. Don’t forget to check out our Holiday Headquarters for the latest info on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

StormTracker 8: Mild today; showers for the busy travel day

Grab a puffy coat as you head out the door, as it’s rather cold this morning! However, it will be a mild day as temperatures to climb to near 65 by the afternoon.