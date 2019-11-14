GMR Minute: Cold weather sticks around; Virginia Beach investigation released; weigh in on the Coliseum redevelopment plan

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8: Cold weather still around this morning:

You’re going to want to bundle the kids up when sending them off to school, and then break out the umbrellas tonight as some showers move into the area.

First Navy Hill town hall meeting tonight:

You can tell Mayor Levar Stoney what you think of the controversial plan to redevelop downtown Richmond at Carver Elementary at 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach investigation report released:

The report couldn’t determine a reason a gunman killed 12 people six months ago in the Virginia Beach Municipal Complex.

Goochland native Justin Verlander wins the Cy Young:

It’s Verlander’s second time winning the award, and he beat out his teammate Gerrit Cole for it.