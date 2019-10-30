GMR Minute: Double shooting in New Kent; search continues for missing Louisa teen; a rainy trick-or-treat forecast

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

Two hurt in attempted overnight carjacking:

The two victims in New Kent are expected to survive the carjacking and shooting. Deputies are now looking for at least three men.

Search continues for missing Louisa teenager last seen in Hanover:

Authorities have expanded the search perimeter in the Montpelier area to two miles.

StormTracker 8: Weather Aware for Halloween:

Most of Central Virginia is under a slight risk of severe weather tomorrow with rain expected throughout the night.

Nationals force a Game 7:

Stephen Strasburg outpitched Goochland native Justin Verlander leading the Nats to a 7-2 victory last night.