GMR Minute: Elijah Cummings passes away; breezy day in RVA; ‘The Great Shakeout’ drill

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

Elijah Cummings dies at 68-years-old:

The longtime Baltimore area Congressman died at John’s Hopkins Hospital due to complications from longstanding health issues, his office says.

A breezy day across RVA:

Yesterday’s nor’easter will bring us a breezy to windy day across central Virginia as we will see winds out of the west at 15 to 20 mph throughout the day.

More than one million Virginians participate in Great Shakeout:

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management reminds you that while earthquakes are rare in Virginia, you should be prepared for the worst.

Trailers ordered at Prince George Elementary School after mold found:

The Superintendent of Prince George Public Schools says mold spores have been found in more than 20 percent of the classrooms at W.A. Walton Elementary School.