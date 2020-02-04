GMR Minute: FBI reward for ‘Scream Bandit’; Chesterfield house fire displaces 2; Iowa Cacucs mess up; Dunkaroos comeback

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker8

We will see plenty of clouds today and it will be a mild day as highs climb into the middle to upper 60s. However, there is a chance that we might find a few showers during the afternoon, so don’t forget your rainjacket!

FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on ‘Scream Bandit’

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for any information on the ‘Scream Bandit.’ Investigators said the ‘Scream Bandit’ may be responsible for at least six robberies across Central Virginia. The most recent incident happened last week at the Goldy’s Gas Station on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Poor start: Leadoff Iowa Democratic caucus results delayed

The Iowa Democratic Party said Monday night that results from the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus were delayed due to “quality checks” and new reporting rules, an embarrassing complication that added a new layer of doubt to an already uncertain presidential primary season.

2 people displaced, dog rescued after 2-alarm blaze in Chesterfield

Two people are without a home following a house fire in Midlothian, which drew a heavy response from first responders in Chesterfield.

“When I got closer to the neighborhood I could see all these flames that were just up to the heavens, it was so high,” Stephanie Moseley, who was in the area, said. “I’d never seen anything like that before so it’s kind of scary.”

Popular 90’s snack Dunkaroos coming to a grocery store near you

If you are a 80’s or 90’s kiddo and remember Betty Crocker’s Dunkaroos, we’ve got some good news for you!

Those popular snacks consisting of small cookies that you dip into frosting with colored sprinkles are making a comeback this summer.

