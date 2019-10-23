GMR Minute: Foggy start to Wednesday morning; Louisa teenager still missing; the Nats take game one

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8: Dense fog to start your morning:

The dense fog will affect your morning commute, but it should start to burn off around 9 a.m. You can expect a sunny day after that.

Taking Action: Funding approved towards new Prince George school:

After W.A. Walton Elementary School was found to be mold-infested, the Board of Supervisors approved more than $1 million to start the design phase for a replacement. The problem– a location for the new school hasn’t been decided.

Louisa teenager still missing after 48 hours:

Isabel Hicks was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday. She’s believed to be with her mother’s ex-boyfriend, but it’s not clear if she is there voluntarily.

The Nats take the lead in the Fall Classic:

Max Scherzer was his usual dominant self and the Nationals got to Gerrit Cole early to win game one 5-4. Game two is tonight at 8:07 p.m.