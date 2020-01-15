GMR Minute: Gov. Northam to ban guns at Capitol Square; Dense fog this morning; Miss America, VCU student returns to RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

Governor Northam to ban guns at Capitol Square ahead of rally

Fearing a repeat of the deadly violence that engulfed Charlottesville more than two years ago, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to declare a temporary emergency Wednesday banning all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.

Areas of dense fog are across central Virginia this morning and that’s going to affect you as you head out to work or school.

That fog will burn off around 10 o’clock this morning, however, we will stay with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Chesterfield Schools looking to add two student holidays next year

The Chesterfield County School Board is considering a proposal to make Yom Kippur and Eid al-Fitr student holidays.

Miss America, VCU student Camille Schrier returns to RVA

The newly crowned VCU student will be visiting patients at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond. Schrier will be discussing medication safety at 12:30 p.m. at the Level Sky Lobby, VCU said in a release.

While on campus, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier plans to speak about her initiative ‘Mind Your Meds: Drug Safety and Abuse Prevention from Pediatrics to Geriatrics.’

For ‘Jeopardy’ fans, Ken Jennings is the greatest

Ken Jennings won his third match in the “Jeopardy!” “Greatest of all Time” contest televised on Tuesday, an event that’s been a prime-time hit for ABC. He pocketed $1 million by dispatching James Holzhauer, who won one match, and Brad Rutter, who came up empty.

