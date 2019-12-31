GMR Minute: Great weather on NYE, Tips on how to stay safe when using uber or lyft; Fake FTC scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8: Great Weather to Ring in 2020!

Clear skies will be with us for this evening and tonight and it looks to be fantastic weather-wise as we ring in 2020 with temperatures near the upper 30s at midnight with our overnight lows falling back into the lower 30s.

Wednesday, New Year’s Day, will be a delightful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 50s.

Police warn residents against dangers of celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve: ‘It’s traumatic for all of us’

With hours away from the new year, authorities throughout the area are urging people to keep the guns away and avoid celebratory gunfire during New Year’s Eve festivities.

How to stay safe while using Uber or Lyft on New Year’s

Are you planning to use Uber or Lyft after ringing in the New Year?

As you count down to the New Year and toast to 2020, chances are you’ll need a safe ride home after all that celebrating. Ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft are still a better alternative to drinking and driving.

On Monday, 8News met up with Richmond police to get tips on how to help keep you safe this New Year’s. Check them out here!

Better Business Bureau breaks down ‘red flags’ of fake FTC scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of a new scam that has surfaced where scammers threaten you, claiming to be part of the Federal Trade Commission.

8News spoke with Present and CEO of the BBB, Barry N. Moore, who wants all people to recognize the red flags of a scam attempt.

Before we ring in the New Year, 8News is taking a look back at the storylines that garnered the most attention in Central Virginia in 2019.

Click here for a rundown of the top headlines and most clicked-on stories from the past 365 days.