GMR Minute: Hamilton starts tonight; Road closure on S. Laburnum; Week 2 of impeachment hearings

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8: Patchy morning fog, few sunny breaks

Clouds will persist today with occasional breaks of sunshine. It will be a cool day with highs only in the lower to middle 50s.

‘Hamilton’ starts in Richmond this week

The broadway hit ‘Hamilton’ starts its musical run at the Altria Theatre tonight. If you want to see the famous show, click here to find out how you can get $10 tickets.

Heads up! Railroad crossing repairs on on S. Laburnum Ave.

Do you take S. Laburnum Avenue? Be advised there are railroad crossing repairs this week. Drivers should use Nine Mile Road to avoid the closure. If you ride the GRTC bus, here is a detailed plan of the detour.

Investigations find ‘no criminal liability’ against officers in deadly shooting of 57-year-old Henrico woman

No charges will be filed against the officers in the fatal shooting of Gay E. Plack, a 57-year-old Henrico woman who was shot in her home in September.

Impeachment hearings continue today at 9 a.m.

Week 2 of public impeachment hearings start today at 9:00 a.m. Click here to watch out digital coverage.

Top 3 contestants in ‘Jeopardy!’ history to compete for GOAT status

“Jeopardy!” announced a special event that will have the top three contestants in the show’s history go against each other in 2020. Who do you think is the GOAT?



