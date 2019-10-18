GMR Minute: Juul pulls flavors; Positively Richmond Weekend Events; Blue Bell Christmas flavors

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

Juul pulls most flavors off the shelves:

As more than a thousand vaping related illnesses are reported to the CDC, Juul has announced it would pull nearly all flavors off its online store.

Pumpkin Festival among several Positively Richmond Weekend Events:

The Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Arthur Ashe Boulevard tomorrow.

StormTracker 8: A chilly start to your day, but sun returns:

We are also watching a tropical system that could have an impact on Central Virginia in the coming days

Blue Bell releases Christmas flavors:

A combination of a snickerdoodle, chocolate chip, and sugar cookies… what could be better?

And just for your entertainment… Matt’s wardrobe malfunction

