GMR Minute: Man wanted for 3 Richmond robberies; Redskins win; Don’t eat romaine lettuce; Casinos could be coming to VA soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8: Sunny and seasonable today; travel looking okay

Grab a light puffy coat as you head out this morning. We will see sunny skies today and it will be a seasonable day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Richmond Police look for man wanted in connection to three overnight robberies

Richmond Police are searching for a man they think robbed three stores last night. The suspect didn’t show a weapon but did threaten employees. The robberies happened at the Jimmy Johns in Carytown, FasMart on Westover Hills Blvd. and the 7-Eleven on West Broad Street near Willow Lawn.

Redskins 2nd win of the season

The Washington Redskins beat the Detroit Lions 19-16 Sunday, snapping a four-game losing streak. Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins picked up his first NFL win after leading Washington (2-9) into field goal range following Dunbar’s interception.

US officials: Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California

Check your fridge! U.S. health officials are warning people to avoid eating romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, because of another food poisoning outbreak.

Lawmakers to review findings on proposed Virginia casinos

Could Virginia be one step closer to getting casinos? The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission is presenting its findings on gambling this afternoon.

In case you missed it: Mad Skillz paves the way for Richmond rappers

Richmond rapper Mad Skillz, aka Shaquan Lewis, is reflecting on his second-greatest claim to fame, a cashier’s job at VCU’s Main Street Parking Deck.