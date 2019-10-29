GMR Minute: Missing Louisa teenager spotted; rain for Halloween; deadline to apply for absentee ballot by mail

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

Missing Louisa teen spotted in Hanover County:

She was seen in Montpelier, but authorities had to scale back search operations overnight. They will go back out to continue searching the area when the sun comes back up.

StormTracker 8: Rain for the trick-or-treat forecast:

We should be in for some nice water today, but by 6 p.m. on Halloween we’re expecting some wet weather.

Deadline to apply for an absentee ballot:

If you don’t apply by 5 p.m. today you won’t be able to mail in your ballot. You can still vote absentee in person through Saturday.

Ramp to I-195 from Cary Street closed for more than a year:

It’s closing as part of a nearly $17-million project to renovate the I-195 overpass over the Powhite Parkway. It will be re-opened Spring 2021.