GMR Minute: More rain in the forecast; more violence near Chesterfield Wawa; the trendiest Halloween costume

StormTracker 8: Rain returns today:

The rain will be worst during your drive home from work, but the threat for severe weather is very low.

Police looking for car in road rage incident:

A woman called police after saying an aggressive driver shot at her. It was near the same Wawa where a man was shot and killed in January.

Keeping your child safe from possibly toxic baby food:

A new study suggests as much as 95% of baby food contains toxic metal. There are three things every parent needs to know to keep their child safe.

Nationals play game one of the World Series today:

It will be Max Scherzer on the mound for the Nats as they take on the Houston Astros.

Looking for a Halloween costume still? Check this out:

It’s the new and trendy costume: The Popeye’s Soldout Chicken Sandwich!