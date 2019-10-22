GMR Minute: More rain in the forecast; more violence near Chesterfield Wawa; the trendiest Halloween costume

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.
StormTracker 8: Rain returns today:
The rain will be worst during your drive home from work, but the threat for severe weather is very low.
Police looking for car in road rage incident:
A woman called police after saying an aggressive driver shot at her. It was near the same Wawa where a man was shot and killed in January.
Keeping your child safe from possibly toxic baby food:
A new study suggests as much as 95% of baby food contains toxic metal. There are three things every parent needs to know to keep their child safe.
Nationals play game one of the World Series today:
It will be Max Scherzer on the mound for the Nats as they take on the Houston Astros.
Looking for a Halloween costume still? Check this out:
It’s the new and trendy costume: The Popeye’s Soldout Chicken Sandwich!