GMR Minute: Mostly sunny today; Baby Shark coming to RVA; 1 dead, 1 hurt in Richmond shootings

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Happy Wednesday! Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8: Mostly sunny and seasonable

It’s going to be mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

One dead, one hurt in two separate shootings on Richmond’s Southside

One person is dead and another is injured after two separate shootings happened Tuesday night. Richmond police don’t have any suspect information in either shooting. If you know anything, give them a call.

Baby Shark Live!

“Baby Shark Live” will play at the Altria Theatre on Saturday, May 26, 2020 at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November, 22 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $34.50.

Let’s eat! Richmond named in ‘most underrated food cities’ list

Richmond was recently named in USA Today’s “10 Most Underrated Food Cities” they explored in 2019. What is your favorite restaurant in Richmond? Let us know on the 8News Facebook page.

Voting open for 2020-21 Henrico County schools calendar options

Attention Henrico parents! It’s time to cast your vote for the 2020-21 Henrico County school calendar. Compare both versions of the calendar and find the link to vote here.

Impeachment hearings takeaways: Firsthand witnesses appear

The third day of impeachment hearings was the longest yet, bringing to the forefront four witnesses in two separate hearings. All were steeped in national security and foreign affairs. Check out the takeaways from Tuesday’s testimony here.

In case you missed it: Meet Richmond’s ‘Able Woman’

A Richmond native is making it her mission in life to spread awareness on bullying and suicide. Read her story by clicking the link above.