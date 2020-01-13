GMR Minute: Oscar nominations happening; Man killed in Hopewell shooting; Few showers this morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker8

We are tracking a few showers this morning that are mainly south and east of metro Richmond so some areas will have a bit of a wet commute. Check out our full forecast report here.

Man killed in Hopewell shooting; homicide investigation underway

Hopewell Police responded to the 300 block of Ramsey Avenue for reports of shots fired just before 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived officers said they found 46-year-old Christopher Shawn Barron with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the scene.

Oscar nominations are happening today: here’s what to expect

Who will be celebrating Oscar morning? Brad Pitt for sure. Jennifer Lopez almost certainly. And very possibly the Obamas, too.

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, which will begin at 8:18 a.m. EST Monday, tune in here to watch!

Richmond City Council to decide fate of proposed homeless shelter

Richmond City Council will decide the fate of a proposed homeless shelter moving to Chamberlayne Parkway during Monday night’s meeting.

Judiciary Committee expected to vote on several gun bills

The debate over gun control is taking center stage as lawmakers will meet to talk about several gun measures Monday morning.