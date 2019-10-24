GMR Minute: Picture perfect weather; FBI joins search for missing teen; UR teaches rats to drive

Welcome to GMR Minute: Your rundown of what you may have missed on Good Morning Richmond every morning.

StormTracker 8: Picture perfect day in RVA:

It will start out cool today, but warm up to 72 degrees and stay sunny. We are tracking possible rain this weekend.

FBI and VSP joins search for missing Louisa teen:

It has been 72 hours since Isabel Hicks was last seen in her home in Louisa County. The FBI is considering the man she is with “armed and dangerous.”.

More than 100 employers come out for Chesterfield job fair:

The hiring event is at the Richmond Volleyball Club and it starts at 10:30 a.m.

University of Richmond teaches rats to drive:

The breakthrough research has rodents going into tiny cars, driving and even steering. Click the link above to watch the full video.